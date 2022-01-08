FA Cup West Brom 1-2 Brighton PLAYER RATINGS - Jacob Moder inspires, Neal Maupay clinical and debut for Odel Offiah

Jakub Moder celebrates his equaliser at West Brom in the FA Cup

Callum Robinson had opened the scoring for the hosts just after the break. It was a well worked goal for the Baggies as Matt Phillips' header was directed into the path of Kiaran Grant.

He outpaced Albion' s Dan Burn and squared for Robinson to convert with a right footed shot.

Cedric Kipré's dismissal on 69 minutes for a foul on Leo Trossard proved decisive. The defender was already on a yellow when he hauled down the Belgian.

Debut for the Dutch goalkeeper, who joined the Seagulls in a £4.2m move from Ajax in July. Did little wrong and had little to do other than the goal. Good distribution.

Albion exploited the extra space and it was second half substitute Jakub Moder that levelled with an angled left footed drive into the top corner.

Moder then turned provider when his cross was well left by Trossard and Neal Maupay rifled home at the near post to beat former Albion man David Button.

Solid as usual from the Dutchman. Defended in his usual calm manner with sound possession. Took no risks and did little going forward

Decent in defence but should have scored when he blazed a volley over the bar from close range midway through the second half

Solid at the back tried to get forward when he could and volleyed one long range effort over the bar.

Teenage defender, 19, made his first senior start on the right. Looked a solid and athletic presence but his afternoon ended with injury and he was forced on 55 minutes

Made a lively start but was forced off with a hamstring injury on 28 minutes and must be a doubt for Palace on Friday

Struggled to get into the game but saw more of the ball and had more space once West Brom went down to 10 men

Has not played for a while and looked a bit off the pace. Passing was not as sharp as you would usually expect from the German

Solid enough from Alzate and will benefit from minutes under his belt. Always played safe and was replaced by Moder with 15 to go

Cracking finish to make it 2-1. Enjoyed quite a battle with the West Brom defence and a bruising encounter. Played the the full 90 plus extra time and will rest and recover ahead of a crunch game against Palace.

More vital minutes in the bank. First half chance for Welbeck but well saved by Button. Replaced on the hour as Potter manages his minutes

Replaced Mwepu and looked sharp in the midfield. More space once West Brom went down to 10 and almost won it for Brighton just before extra time when stinging low shot was saved by Button

Great finish from the Polish international as his left footed strike forced the leveller and took the game to extra time. His assist set up Maupay's winner

Added some much-needed life to the left flank and helped Albion stretch the West Brom backline in the second half

Caused numerous problems when he came off the bench and it was his play that led to Cedric Kipré getting sent off. Nice step over for Maupay's goal