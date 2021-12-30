FA warn Thomas Tuchel after Mike Dean 'tension' outburst and Christian Pulisic penalty rant after Brighton draw

Thomas Tuchel was fuming after Chelsea's draw against Brighton

Tuchel blamed the dropped points on everything aside from a poor Chelsea display as he called-out match official Mike Dean for missing a penalty, let rip at the punishing festive fixture schedule plus injuries and illness to key players.

The Chelsea boss appeared to question Dean's impartiality after the draw as Danny Welbeck's late header claimed a deserved point for the Seagull's after Romelu Lukaku had put the Blues ahead.

He seems to have escaped formal sanctioning but the FA have written a warning to Tuchel about his conduct and responsibilities.

The 48-year-old has been an outspoken critic of the fixture scheduling of late, made worse by covid and injuries within the Chelsea camp.

Tuchel also lost Reece James and Andreas Christensen last night as both hobbled off during the match and are set to face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The FA will no doubt keep a close eye on the German's future comments and a repeat of Wednesday's outburst could see him face a disrepute charge.

"We had 100 per cent a penalty against Christian Pulisic and 50-50 challenge by Mount when the ball is going into the net," said Tuchel.

"Why not wait? We have VAR to check if it's a foul. Is he (Dean) so sure, does he want to keep the tension up? And the penalty is a joke, not to interfere from VAR.

"A draw about right? Absolutely not," said the German. "We had the better chances and a clear penalty. Very disappointing.

"We are struggling but we have again two injured players. If the ref does not want to give us a penalty when it is a clear 100% penalty... The circumstances are against us. It's a 100% penalty.

"Our players are injured. I told you what would happen weeks ago. Same thoughts, I told you. Sure we are tired, if you had been in bed for 10 days and played Premier League matches after that, you would be tired."

Tuchel was highlighting a penalty appeal when Albion's Joel Veltman and home attacker Christian Pulisic tangled in the box which Tuchel thought should have seen a penalty awarded.

His opposite number Graham Potter was delighted with the point which leifts Albion to 10th in the Premier League standings ahead of their trip to Everton on January 2.

"You leave it to the referee and VAR and you just have to accept it," Potter added.

"They are going to have moments because of the quality they have but aside from the set play there was not too much that troubled us in the first half.