Former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster is back at Worthing

Winger Reece Meekums is back at Worthing after joining on loan from National League side Bromley on a month's loan.

The 19-year-old spent last season at Woodside Road on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion but was released by the Seagulls in the summer.



Worthing hoped to sign him on a permanent deal but Meekums, who quickly became a fans' favourite at Woodside Road, opted to join Bromley, who play two divisions higher.



Meekums has made several appearances for Bromley this season but had not featured in their last three league matchday squads.

Worthing are without Ollie Pearce, Lucas Covolan, Aarran Racine, Joel Colbran and Alfie Young through injury, so Meekums is a welcome addition to Adam Hinshelwood's squad.

He is available for Worthing's home match with Folkestone this afternoon. Kick-off is 3pm.

