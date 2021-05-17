Four Brighton stars to miss Manchester City clash and Kevin De Bruyne injury update

Skipper Lewis Dunk and forward Neal Maupay will again sit things out as they remain suspended following their red cards at Wolves on May 9.

Dunk’s fellow defender Joel Veltman, who has been recovering from a calf issue, is also set to be absent again as will Davy Propper (ankle).

"It’s the same guys [who are missing], we’re without Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay [through suspension].

Neal Maupay is suspended for the visit of Manchester City to the Amex Stadium tomorrow

"Solly March and Tariq Lamptey are making good progress out on the grass, but they won’t be back for the game.

"The game will be too soon for Joel Veltman. We’re pretty much as we were in the last game."

With coronavirus restrictions easing, a crowd of just under 8,000 Seagulls supporters are set to be in attendance for the clash with the Premier League champions.

It will be the first time Albion's talented youngsters of Ben White, Robert Sanchez and Jakub Moder have played in the Premier League with fans.

"They’re human beings that have missed the crowd for a long time," said Potter. "The best thing about football is the connection between a team and the crowd.

"You only have to kind of see how home advantage has disappeared without a crowd pretty much. We hope that we can play well enough to get the crowd into the game.

"We’re sure they’re going to be positive and supportive, but it helps them if we can play well, that’s what we’re going to try and do.

"The emotion of the crowd is something that we have missed and everybody will have to adapt to having the crowd again, because we have been without them for so long and that’s an interesting factor that nobody knows how it’s going to go."

Kevin De Bruyne could return for City after missing the last two games with a muscle injury.

The Belgian playmaker is back in training, leaving Sergio Aguero as the only known absentee for the visit to the south coast.

“Kevin is important like everyone else,” Man City boss Pap Guardiola said. “We will see his level for the next games, and if he is fit he can play the game.”

After Scott Carson’s surprise debut in Friday’s 4-3 win at Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said regular No 1 Ederson would return for the final two league games of the season.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, White, Webster, Karbownik, Burn, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Izquierdo, Caicedo, Connolly, Welbeck, Andone, Tau, Zeqiri.