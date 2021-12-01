'Get the job done' - Michael Owen makes bold scoreline prediction for West Ham against Brighton

West Ham will welcome ninth placed Brighton to the London Stadium tonight

The Hammers have lost their last two matches to Wolves and Man City but have had an excellent season overall and sit fourth in the Premier League standings.

Albion also started the season well but have flat-lined of late and are without a win in their last eight matches.

Graham Potter's team have struggled for goals but are ninth in table, which is a huge improvement on previous seasons.

Shane Duffy could return to the Albion line-up after missing the 0-0 draw against Leeds and midfielder Enock Mwepu is in contention having recovered from a hip injury.

Solly March impressed from the bench against Leeds and will hope to force his way back into the starting XI.

West Ham will hope to have Aaron Cresswell available after the left back painfully crashed into the goal post during their loss at Man City on Sunday.

Owen however feels the Hammers could have the edge at the London Stadium as David Moyes' men continue their top four mission.

"Brighton have been excellent this season," wrote Michael Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"Their fans booing the team on Saturday after their 0-0 draw with Leeds may have not impressed Graham Potter, however, it could be seen as a back-handed compliment with their standards now much higher than in previous seasons.

"That said, this trip to the London Stadium is a tricky one. We all know how well the Hammers have progressed under David Moyes, and despite a small downturn in form, European qualification is certainly on the agenda for his side again.

"I see another close one in prospect but think the Hammers’ have just enough to get the job done."