Glenn Murray already targeting goal number 101 after reaching century for Brighton & Hove Albion

Glenn Murray has already set his sights on moving on to 101 goals for Brighton after reaching his century for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

The 35-year-old tapped home Bruno's shot from close range for the only goal of the game as Albion made it three successive Premier League wins.

Murray netted 57 goals in his first spell with Brighton from 2008 to 2011 and has now netted 43 times since returning to the club in 2016.

On reaching the century for Albion, Murray said: “It was a special moment as far as getting the three points was concerned. Now that I’ve got 100 goals, I want to move onto 101 goals and get as many as I can this season.

“I’ve had some special moments here at the Amex. I’ve been here a long time and I’m immensely proud of scoring 100 goals for the club.

“Luckily the ball fell to me, I’m not sure if Bruno was looking to cross or shoot, but I was in the right place at the right time. I just had to keep my concentration and get a good contact on the ball; luckily it found the back of the net.”

Murray was stretchered off with a head injury at Newcastle last weekend but was passed fit to play and said: “I can’t remember much about last weekend. There was a process we had to go through. I think it’s six days without playing and a gradual process into training before I could play again.

“I managed to train with the team on Friday, where everything went well. There was no concussion, and thankfully I was good to go this afternoon and got the goal.

“The gaffer left it up to me. As far as I was concerned I felt nothing bad from the weekend after feeling a bit groggy on Sunday and Monday.

“It then just got gradually better during the week. I did lots of tests with the physios and made myself available to play on Friday, and thankfully the gaffer decided to put me in the team.”

