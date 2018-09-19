Glenn Murray closing on Brighton century and remains hungry to score as many as possible

Glenn Murray moved to within two of 100 Brighton goals on Monday and says his sole focus remains scoring as many goals as he can.

The striker has netted four goals in five Premier League matches this season, after netting a late equaliser against Southampton earlier this week.



He is now just two short of bettering Kit Napier’s post-war record for Albion.



Asked if he has thought too much about reaching three figures for Albion, Murray said: “Not at all. Honestly I know everyone will expect I am but it’s not even about the 100.



“It’s just about scoring goals. I enjoy scoring goals and I want to score as many as I possibly can.



“At this age you appreciate it a bit more. You stand and look at a full stadium and enjoy playing in front of a full atmosphere. I bottle it all up because I know it won’t last forever.



“The 100 will be nice but it’s merely a pause and then I’m hungry for more."

HAVE YOU READ?

Albion captain Bruno on being unsure what his future holds once he retires, his charity work and why he would prefer for his son NOT to be a professional footballer