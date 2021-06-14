Glenn Murray makes Patrik Schick Premier League claim after wonder goal sinks Scotland

Czech striker Patrik Schick celebrates after his 47 yard lob against Scotland

A brace from Schick – including a glorious 50-yard lob – saw Scotland slip to a 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park.

In front of 9,847 fans – most of them Scots – both sides had chances in their opening Euro 2020 fixture before striker Schick headed the Czechs in front three minutes before the interval.

Schick doubled that lead in the 52nd minute with a sensational effort from just over the halfway line which beat keeper David Marshall

Schick revealed he had planned his wonder goal in the first half after spotting goalkeeper David Marshall off his line.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker lobbed Marshall from 50 yards when he broke after Jack Hendry’s shot was blocked.

“Yeah, I saw him (off his line)," Schick said. "I checked in the first half when this situation would come. I knew he was staying very high and when the ball came I checked where he was standing.

“The first game is really important and we are so happy we have won the game.

“It’s always hard to play against us because we have a lot of hard-working players. Scotland were a tough opponent and we were ready for their tactics.”

Murray was impressed with the 6ft 2in Czech striker and believes he has the attributes to be a success in the Premier League.

"Could we see Patrik Schick in the @premierleague next season. Looks like he’s made for it, big, strong robust, technically good and can finish. Two great goals," Murray tweeted.

Brighton fans seemed quite keen n the idea and responded to Murray's tweet:

@ryanadsett: @GM_83 and @premierleague U heard the man @OfficialBHAFC

@James_BHAFC @GM_83 and @premierleague I think we may know a club In need of a striker Cough cough @OfficialBHAFC