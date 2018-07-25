Good vibes from Brighton fans helped me decide to join - Iran star Jahanbakhsh

New signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh says good vibes from Albion's fans helped him decide to sign for the club on a long-term deal yesterday.

The 24-year-old Iran international almost joined the Seagulls three years ago but felt it was not the right time for him to move to England back then.



However, after a stand-out season in the Eredivisie for AZ Alkmaar last season when the winger scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists, he has now become Brighton's club record signing for a reported £17m fee and cannot wait to get going in the Premier League.



Jahanbakhsh said: “It’s been a long process to get here, with some busy days deciding where to go, but I’m finally here and very happy about my decision.

“I’ve decided to come here after three years and I’m looking forward to starting training and seeing my team-mates.



“Brighton fans have always been there and I got good vibes from them. One of the main reasons that made me make this decision was the good feeling that I had about the club.



“Three years ago I didn’t know much about the club, but now I know a lot more. All of these reasons made me move to this amazing club.



“I was following the club’s games and results last season. The end of last season was a good time for me to move outside of the country.



“I decided to move and I was thinking a lot, asking people that I trust, and most of them were really positive about joining Brighton."



Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Jahanbakhsh said: “I came here to help the team and be important for the team. It’s always been important for me, wherever I go, to do my best for the club and the fans.



“We have some good players this season, and after speaking to the manager, I have a really good feeling about the tactics and the way the team plays.”

