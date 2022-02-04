Graham Potter addresses past Tottenham rumours and Brighton future

The 46-year-old was heavily linked to the role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the departure of José Mourinho last April.

Betting company Sky Bet made the Seagulls head coach the third-favourite to take the job at 12-1.

The vacancy would ultimately be filled in July by Mourinho's compatriot and ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter said previous speculation linking him to the Tottenham Hotspur job was part and parcel of being a manager, and that he was 'fortunate' to be in charge at the Amex. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

But the Portuguese manager was shown the door on November 1 after Spurs got off to a dreadful start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Potter was, once again, named the third-favourite to take the Tottenham job following Nuno's departure.

Bookies Grosvenor Casinos priced the Albion boss at 11-1, behind Antonio Conte, who would go on to be appointed by Spurs on November 2, and former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

The Seagulls head coach has also been linked with managerial roles at Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle United this season.

Ahead of Albion's FA Cup fourth round clash at Tottenham on Saturday evening, Potter said: "You can’t control speculation. Sometimes things are out there which aren’t true.

"I am happy here. I have to accept the speculation and get on with my work here.