Graham Potter issues Brighton and Hove Albion update on Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma was the shining star in Albion's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round loss to Tottenham on Saturday night.

Bissouma, 25, returned to the starting XI after his time away with Mali at the AFCON.

The midfielder delivered a powerful display and hauled Albion back into the cup tie when he drove into the box and made it 2-1 with a deflected effort in the second half.

Yves Bissouma has been a key man in Graham Potter's midfield

It was reward for an impressive performance against a well-drilled Tottenham midfield and underlined why the Mali international was the subject of much transfer speculation last month.

Liverpool, Manchester Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle have all registered their interest in the £40m rated player, who will have just 12 months remaining on contract this summer.

Brighton have played well in his absence and achieved some impressive results of late but head coach Graham Potter admits Bissouma adds an extra dimension to their play.

"He does [change the way we play]," said Potter. "He is an important player for us and it looks like he is enjoying his football with us.

"Second half he had a lot of impressive actions. Every player has their own attributes.

"Yves has his and he has that ability to drive away from people. That makes him the player he is."

Asked if Bissouma finds it difficult as some Albion may not be on the same level as him, Potter added: "As a coach you can't expect to have 11 Bissoumas.

"You have to appreciate everyone's quality and work with that. We have improved as a team but tonight we were not good enough."

Potter is well versed in dealing with speculation on his star man and will no doubt face further questions as his contract ticks down.

"Absolutely (it is important to keep Bissouma) I have spoken about this a lot and there is always speculation.

"As a club we are quite strong we don't have to sell anybody but we also know selling players helps us improve as a club.

"It is important he is with us and he is enjoying his football. While he is doing that it is great for us and good for him."

Brighton plucked Bissouma from French outfit Lille for £15m in 2018 and under Potter he has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Brighton's transfer policy of late has been to sign up and coming talent and give them their opportunity on the big stage.

Last summer they sold Ben White to Arsenal for £50m and Albion would hope to received a similar figure for Bissouma if they are forced to sell.

"Everyone has their own model," said Potter. "It is ridiculous to think we can compete with Tottenham because you only have to look at the size and stature of the club.

"You have to take players that aren't proven and help them get there and reach their maximum.

"Then the club has to make decision on do you sell a player - like we did with Ben White?

"Either way we are in a good place and we have a lot of good young players that have not reached their maximum.

"We will keep developing and take the results along the way which is winning and losing. But we understand where we are at."

Brighton have planned for the future and the likes of Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Enock Mwepu and Moisés Caicedo are all primed should Brighton decide to sell.

But when is the right time for Brighton to part with player of Bissouma's ability?

"Football decides that, it is not me," said Potter.

"Like Ben, we can speak all we want but if someone wants to pay that money then that's football deciding that, not me. "It's not me talking, or Tariq [Lamptey] talking, or Adam Webster, or Leo Trossard talking or Rob Sanchez talking or anybody, you have to play and do well.

"Then who knows. We are not Real Madrid, we are not buying people and we know where we are in the pyramid.