Graham Potter issues update on Danny Welbeck's future after Brighton snap up prolific striker

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has reiterated his desire to extend striker Danny Welbeck's stay at the club. Picture by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and many Seagulls fans are keen for the former England international to be offered a new deal.

Welbeck has netted three goals in ten games in all competitions for the Seagulls this season - but the former Manchester United favourite has been blighted by hamstring issues.

Welbeck has missed a combined total of 16 games this campaign. Cumulatively, the forward has been out injured for 123 days since July.

Albion boosted their frontline with the £6m acquisition of German forward Deniz Undav from Belgian sister club Union Saint-Gilloise on deadline day.

The 25-year-old striker will remain on loan at Union until the end of the current season, and link up with Albion ahead of the 2022-23 season.

But Potter said the arrival of Undav had not affected Brighton's position on contract renewal talks with Welbeck.

He said: "It doesn't affect anything. It is as it was pretty much last year, the position hasn't changed. We love Danny Welbeck on and off the pitch, great guy.

"You can see his quality, you can see what he brings. The important thing is to have him on the pitch as much as we can, enjoying his football.

"And then it will be a conversation with Danny and the club as we go towards the end of the season."

Seagulls new boy Undav is enjoying a stellar campaign at Albion owner Tony Bloom's Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 25-year-old is the Jupiler Pro League's top goalscorer, hitting 18 goals in 25 games, and has fired Union to the division's summit.

But Potter said that the prolific German, who will remain in Belgium until the end of the season, may not necessarily be the answer to Albion's goalscoring problems.

The Seagulls head coach added: "He’s had a really interesting career, he’s had to fight a lot to get where he is now and that shows a lot about his character.

"He’s doing well in Belgium and he brings qualities which can be used in our group. He’s a goalscorer who makes players better around him.