Graham Potter makes Son Heung-min and Harry Kane comparison as Brighton boss defends 'toothless' goal record

Graham Potter gives a hug to his leading scorer Neal Maupay after his leveller at West Ham

Albion have been criticised for being toothless this season and have scored just once in their last three.

Potter's men have scored 13 from their 14 matches so far this term, which is one more than sixth placed Wolves and two more than Tottenham, who boast two of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

On the flip side bottom of the table Newcastle have scored more than Albion with 16, while they have also been outgunned by third bottom Burnley who have 14 and fourth bottom Watford have 19.

Potter is desperately trying to find the right balance between defence and attack this season as they prepare to face Southampton and begin their hectic December schedule.

"Lots is made of our goalscoring," said Potter. "For example, I really like the way Wolves do it, but we have scored more than Wolves.

"Tottenham have Harry Kane and Son and in their attack and we have scored more than Tottenham. If you look at the league, everyone apart from four teams, everyone if pretty much minus goal difference so that tells you that it is not so easy to score and it tells you it is not so easy to get the wins because everyone is fighting.

"We try our best and the spirit is fantastic. We are pushing all the way and picking points up which is important.

"We want to win of course but the team is in a really good place. We would like to win but we are not in the world negativity that sometimes comes from the outside."

Southampton are 16th in the table and have 15 points from 14 matches following Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Leicester.

"I like Southampton," said Potter. I like what they do as there is real clarity there. You can see what they’re trying to do, they’re really impressive in the build up and how they get into the final third.

"I am sure they will get better and better as they adjust to each other, with Danny Ings moving on, the identity of how they defend and press is really good.