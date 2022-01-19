Graham Potter makes Tariq Lamptey admission as Manchester United target dazzles Marcos Alonso and Chelsea

Graham Potter was full of praise for Tariq Lamptey's high-octane performance against his former club Chelsea last night.

Lamptey played on the right flank and was a total nuisance to the visiting defence throughout with his skill and searing pace.

On one occasion the 21-year-old picked the ball up by his own penalty box, wriggled free of three Chelsea players before slicing through the midfield to instigate an Albion attack.

Brighton star Tariq Lamptey has a handful for Chelsea defender Alonso

It was a sublime moment of skill and raw pace that optimised his display on the night and no doubt would have made other Premier League clubs sit up and take note.

Man United and Tottenham continue to monitor the £50m rated player and must have been impressed with what they saw.

Chelsea's European Cup winning left back Alonso had a tough time against Lamptey and the Spain international was booked in the second half for a crude tackle on Albion's young flyer.

Lamptey was a key reason why Brighton secured a 1-1 draw and it was a performance that showed he's back to his best after hamstring troubles.

The ex-Chelsea player was subbed on 76 minutes - much to the relief of Alonso - and received a rousing reception from the Brighton fans.

Potter was equally impressed: "As soon as you speak about him I'm instinctively smiling because it was that type of performance.

"You cannot help but enjoy Tariq's performance tonight. Tactically we set up a little different to allow him the freedom to attack their backline which he did.

"The guys in midfield helped him do that, he did really well, great to see him enjoying his football and great to see the crowd respond to that. It was really nice."

Potter was also delighted with Adam Webster's display. Webster was sound defensively throughout, drove forward with purpose and scored the second half equaliser with a thumping header.

Pundit and former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher admired his display and said no other defender in English football can pass from back with both feet as well as Webster.

Potter added: "That is what Adam brings for us, that is his quality, both sides. He can carry the ball. He has been disappointed he hasn't been able to play with injury.

"He has been fantastic and helps us to build our attacks. He was an important signing for us and an important player and delighted with his performance tonight."

Potter was pleased with the point against the European champions that keeps them ninth in the table but admitted it could have been more had a little luck been on their side.