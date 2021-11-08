Graham Potter quotes Jurgen Klopp in clear message to Newcastle fans doubting Eddie Howe appointment

Eddie Howe is pictured at the Amex Stadium last Saturday with Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley

Potter was speaking after his Brighton team battled to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Howe was in the stands watching on - alongside Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley - and would have been pleased with the Magpies' fighting spirit as Isaac Hayden's leveller cancelled out Leo Trossard's first half VAR assisted penalty.

"His CV and what he has achieved at Bournemouth I think speaks for itself," said Potter, who was previously linked with the Newcastle role.

"He’s got a lot of experience in the Premier League. He has probably had a year or so off which I think will probably be beneficial because you can reflect and you can re-energise and you can come back with the things you can do well and the things you can improve, which is normal.

"I think his record speaks for itself and he’s a fantastic coach. He’ll get them organised and he’ll provide a clarity to what they’re doing.

"They’ve got some really good players, they’ve got Joelinton coming on as a sub, Allan Saint-Maximin on the turnover is as good as you are going to get in this league, Callum Wilson is a proven striker. Shelvey, Fraser, Willock in midfield, so they’ve got some really good players."

Some Newcastle fans have voiced their disapproval of the appointment and appear underwhelmed by Howe after all the excitement of the Saudi-backed takeover.

Potter however insists it's a mistake to write off the ex-Cherry.

"I think it’s the world we are in," said Potter. "I think it was Jurgen Klopp who said it matters less what people say when you come in, it matters more what they say when you go out.

"So I think we’ve got to wait and see and, like I said, Eddie’s a top professional. He’s had a fantastic career so far.