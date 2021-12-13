Graham Potter responds to 'serious' Covid-19 outbreak at Brighton ahead of Wolves and Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter

Brighton are due to face ninth placed Wolves at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night before a a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United this Saturday.

Albion were set to play Tottenham last Sunday but the match was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Tottenham camp.

Potter confirmed that the three/four positive tests were returned from players and not coaches or other staff members and that talk of postponing the Wolves match has not been discussed with the Premier League.

"We have not spoken about that [postponement],2 said Potter. "We are trying to monitor and make sure we are not playing games with guys who have covid.

"We have seen players miss games with this and the trick is not to let it spread and become more serious.

"Antonio Conte made a good point that you test one day and next can be positive so it's making sure guys are not going on to the pitch with positive covid that you don't know yet.

"First and foremost is the health and safety of the players."

It's a challenging time for all concerned at Brighton. Along with the positive covid tests, the Seagulls are also grappling with an extensive list.

Skipper Lewis Dunk looks set to miss the next six weeks with a knee problem, while Adam Lallana (thigh), Adam Webster (calf), Leo Trossard (elbow) are doubtful and Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Steven Alzate (ankle), and Jeremy Sarmiento are ruled out.