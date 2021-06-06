Graham Potter will look to make further progress with Brighton next season

Graham Potter's dream Brighton starting line-up for next season - with two shrewd summer transfers

Albion secured their top flight status for a fifth consecutive season and talks are now frantically taking place as the club carefully manage who to bring in and who to let go

By Derren Howard
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 4:23 pm

Graham Potter's men delivered some good performances last campaign and many feel they just lack a top class striker and a ruthless streak to finish off their clever approach play.

There was disappointment this week as Jose Izquierdo departed after dreadful injury problems. The Colombian could be the first of many exits as Albion free up space and budget for some new arrivals.

Here we include some of Albion's top performers and add two high-profile signings who are both high on the fans wanted list.

Scroll down and click through to see who makes our strongest starting XI for next season, with two shrewd signings

1. Robert Sanchez

What a year. The 23-year-old academy graduate has been excellent this season after replacing Maty Ryan as the No 1. Called-up to the Spain squad for the euro champs and will look to improve further next campaign. A real success story for Brighton

Buy photo

2. Ben White

Called up for England's provisional squad for the Euros and made his debut in the 1-0 friendly win against Austria. Made the step up to the Premier League look easy. A classy operator and will be even better next season for the experience. Brighton's main challenge will be keeping him at the Amex Stadium with Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs all said to be keen.

Buy photo

3. Lewis Dunk

Brighton's best player this season. Consistently high level performances in defence and has also chipped in with four PL goals this season. Seems to get better each year and England omission remains a mystery.

Buy photo

4. Adam Webster

Performed well for Brighton this season until an ankle injury scuppered his progress. He was getting back to his best as the season came to an end. White, Dunk and Webster is a very strong defensive line-up and has the potential to improve further

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3