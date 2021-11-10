Graham Potter's dream Brighton starting XI - selected from all 72 Albion players he's ever used

Albion head coach Graham Potter has used 72 players since his arrival in 2019

Potter has used 72 players in all competitions since he arrived at the club from Swansea in 2019 to replace Chris Hughton.

The head coach has introduced youngsters, brought in new signings and generally gets the best from established players - sometimes in unfamiliar positions.

Potter has certainly enjoyed some talented players to work with but has also had to make some tough choices along the way.

Potter made a bold decision to replace established No 1 Maty Ryan with the untested Sanchez. Despite a recent dip in form, it's proved a sound decision and the 23-year-old has also been made an appearance for Spain.

Here we combine all the players he has used and whittled it down to starting XI we feel would have been the most potent and defensively sound.

One the most gifted defenders ever to pull on an Albion shirt. Had one excellent season under Potter before his £50m move to Arsenal. Potter previously tried to sign him on loan from Brighton while at Swansea

The foundation that everything is built upon. Superb defender and captain and has improved under the head coach. Potter said last week he would not swap him for anyone. Agreed!

One of Potter's first signings when he arrived for 23m from Bristol City. Very good defensively and just gets the nod ahead of Duffy for his ability to bring the ball out from the back

What a player this lad could prove to be and snip of a signing for £3m from Chelsea. Had a flying start to his career and now getting back to best after a long injury. Potter will get the most from him.

Potter's main man in central midfield. Took a while to convince the head coach but has developed into one of the best midfielders in the PL. Continually linked to the big clubs but has previously said Potter is like a father figure to him.

Brought in by Potter for his quality and leadership on and off the pitch. Adapted his game under the head coach, he's fit and playing high quality football this season at the age of 33.

Very encouraging start for the Spaniard who Potter and the club signed for £15m from Getafe. Just about gets the nod on the left ahead of Solly March for his pace, guile and magnificent hair.

Another of Potter's early signings and has, for the most part, been largely successful. Misses a few chances but his strike rate is around one in three. Always battles for the team and a real pain for the opposition

Potter caught the very tail end of Murray's career and was forced to use him sparingly. Murray five years younger would have thrived under Potter's tactics and the likes of Trossard, Cucurella and Lamptey would have supplied plenty of chances for the big man.

Another of Potter's early arrivals. Always showed flashes of form but is now delivering on a consistent basis. Very clever player and Potter uses him in a variety of positions across the front line.

Remains a quality performer and would still be at one of the big clubs if he could stay fit.