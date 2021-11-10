Graham Potter's failure to beat Newcastle shows he is still learning - despite recent links to Aston Villa, Tottenham and the Magpies

Graham Potter has been linked to a number of managerial vacancies this season

Why? First and foremost, many would argue he is still not the finished article.

And part of the basis of the argument might be that if the Albion don’t have the apparent tactical nous to beat arguably one of the worst teams in the EPL at home, there is clearly still plenty of room for improvement.

It was almost the ‘curse of the columnist’... after a inspiring draw up at Anfield, with managerless Newcastle’s current run of form there was no way I could see anything but an Albion win at the Amex at the weekend.

I really had the feeling the Albion would be far too strong for the visitors.

As it turned out, down to 10 men for the last five or so minutes and a stand-in keeper between the sticks in skipper Lewis Dunk, many would argue the Albion were a tad fortunate to hold on for the solitary point.

It seems an age ago since Monday, September 27, when the Albion travelled to Selhurst Park knowing a victory against bitter rivals Crystal Palace would see them go top of Premier League.

Since then, six games have seen a meagre five-point return from a possible 18 – but perhaps equally as significant... in 540 minutes only five goals have been scored.

Many thought a rejuvenated Neal Maupay, along with a resurgent Leandro Trossard, was the answer to the Albion’s goal drought.

I actually still do as in the Arsenal, Norwich and Newcastle games the Albion had enough opportunities to win at least one, perhaps all three games. But the big question is, is that down to good old fashioned bad luck in front of goal or tactical ineptitude?

I will go with luck, and with another international break upon us, it gives Potter and his charges the opportunity to regroup then come again a week on Saturday at Villa Park.