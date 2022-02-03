Graham Potter's latest Yves Bissouma comments are sure to concern Aston Villa and Newcastle fans

Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma has been the subject of much transfer speculation

Albion head coach Graham insists star midfielder Yves Bissouma remains happy at the club and has never once expressed a desire to leave.

Bissouma, 25, was the subject of intense transfer speculation during the January transfer window with Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle all poised to swoop but a move failed to materialise.

The £40m rated midfielder has 18 months remaining on his contract with Albion and is now set to play a key role as Potter’s team prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash at Tottenham this Saturday.

Potter was questioned on Bissouma’s future on Thursday but said the Mali international was never close to leaving last month.

“No,” said Potter. “It’s another window that has gone by and I have spent a lot of time talking about Yves Bissouma but he is still here – it is like groundhog day.

“He has always indicated to me that he is happy here, that he is enjoying the football. That is the situation and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Bissouma has been away on international duty with Mali at the Afcon but has trained with Albion this week and is in contention to face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. “Yves trained today (Thursday) and was fine,” added Potter.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister continues to test positive for covid having been ruled out of Argentina’s recent matches while on international duty.

Potter himself missed Albion’s previous match at Leicester due to covid but is set to return to the dug-out at Tottenham on Saturday, despite a persistent cough.

Midfielder Enocuk Mwepu remains absent with a hamstring injury sustained in the previous round at West Bromwich Albion.

On the plus side, Albion were handed a triple injury boost as Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana return. Skipper Dunk has not featured since injuring his knee at West Ham last

December and fellow defender Duffy has recovered from ankle trouble.

Lallana should be available for selection once more after he’s recovered from tweaking his hamstring against Crystal Palace at the Amex.

Moises Caicedo is due to return to the UK on Saturday from World Cup duty with Ecuador, and the head coach is hopeful he will be in the squad.