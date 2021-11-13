Graham Potter's nine most vital signings for Brighton after £140m spend since taking charge in 2019

Albion's transfer policy has changed in recent years and they have successfully unearthed a few gems as well bringing in some experienced players on free transfers.

It has given the squad that all-important mix of youth and experience and has helped Brighton to a lofty seventh position in the Premier League so far this season.

The £142m worth of new arrivals also allowed Potter to streamline his squad and players who were struggling to make a regular first team impact were allowed move on.

Scroll down and click through to see the nine players who arrived and have really helped to define the Graham Potter era.

1. Tariq Lamptey A cracking piece of business as Albion signed the flying wing back for a shade more than 3m from Chelsea. Frustrated by injury but looks to be back to his best after hamstring trouble. Limitless potential and already worth far more than Albion paid for him. Photo Sales

2. Neal Maupay Joined for 16m from Brentford in 2019 and has notched 22 goals from 80 Premier League appearances so far for Albion. A fiery character who always gives everything for the team. Photo Sales

3. Adm Webster One of Potter's first signings and joined for £20m from Bristol City. A top Premier League defender and drives forward from defence. He has made 65 top flight appearances and chipped in with four goals. Photo Sales

4. Jakub Moder There have been more opportunities this season for the young Poland international midfielder who joined for £10m from Lech Poznan. The 23-year-old has made 12 starts from 22 appearances since his arrival and has the perfect physicality to thrive in the Premier League. Photo Sales