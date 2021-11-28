'He truly mauled Junior Firpo' - How national media rated Tariq Lamptey's dazzling display against Leeds United

Tariq Lamptey delivered a man of the match performance against Leeds United

Lamptey, 21, looked back to his brilliant best as he gave Leeds full-back Junior Firpo a torrid time in the first 45 minutes of the stalemate.

The former Chelsea man created five chances for Brighton, he had a 100 per cent passing accuracy and completed two dribbles.

Unfortunately Brighton's strikers were not as sharp as Lamptey's build-up play and Graham Potter's team - much to the frustration of the home crowd - had to settle for a point.

Tom Barclay wrote: IF only Brighton had an attack half as good as Tariq Lamptey. The young Englishman was electric here and showed no rustiness despite missing the majority of 2021 with a hamstring injury.

Lamptey's performance however was cause for celebration as the England under-21 continues to build up his match fitness following his lengthy hamstring injury.

RIATH AL-SAMARRA wrote: Leeds had been on the receiving end of a kicking, mostly from the brilliant Tariq Lamptey on the right wing, now recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out for nine months. He truly mauled Firpo, to the extent the left back was also taken off at half-time.

Johnathan Liew weote: Brighton were running riot. Quick diagonals to Cucurella and Lamptey on the flanks were giving Leeds no end of problems. Lamptey, in particular, was giving Leeds left-back Junior Firpo a harrowing evening: the Dominican booked after five minutes and withdrawn after 45.

Jamie Braidwood wrote: The 21-year-old was outstanding against Leeds, terrorising Junior Firpo and humiliating the former Barcelona defender into a half-time substitution thanks to a sublime attacking display at wing-back, in which he set up five chances in the first half alone.

Emlyn Begley wrote: In the first half, Lamptey created five chances - his most in a Premier League game - with Junior Firpo lucky to avoid a second booking for multiple fouls on the full-back who ran him ragged for 45 minutes.

Tom Prentki wrote: Albion quickly set about Marcelo Bielsa’s side with Tariq Lamptey winning all of his early foot races with Leeds’s left-back, Junior Firpo.

Ed Elliot wrote: Lamptey, ably assisted by Trossard, was the tormentor-in-chief. The rampaging right wing-back gave recalled Leeds defender Junior Firpo a torrid evening and almost had an early assist when Moder volleyed narrowly over.

PATRICK AUSTEN-HARDY wrote: Lamptey was a constant menace to Bielsa’s side, and the tenacious former Chelsea defender created another golden opportunity with his wing play. He drove past the Leeds back four and cut the ball back across the penalty area again.