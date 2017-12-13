Hemed hopes for a repeat of Brighton's Old Trafford performance

Tomer Hemed feels Brighton will need to produce a similar performance at Wembley tonight to which they had at Old Trafford last month.

Albion were unlucky to lose 1-0 at Manchester United when Ashley Young's shot deflected off Lewis Dunk and into the far top corner for the only goal of the game.

Brighton now head to Wembley tonight, on the back of a five-game winless run, to play a Tottenham side who beat Stoke 5-1 on Saturday.

Hemed hopes a performance like at United will reward the team with a positive result and said: "The game at Old Trafford was very good from our side, apart from the result.

"We've showed already against the big teams away, like Manchester United, we can have a good performance and stay in the game until the last minute.

"Obviously now it's a similar game against a big team away. We have to be ready for a tough game, do our best and hope it will be enough to get some points."

Hemed has not started since his retrospective three-game ban for violent conduct in the 1-0 win against Newcastle in September.

The 30-year-old striker is ready to take his chance when it comes and said: "I try to show every game that I deserve more minutes. Of course I want to play and I hope to start in every game.

"Then I need to do my best and leave the decision for the manager and respect it. Since I was out, I've tried every game to show that I need to get more minutes. I hope also to get a chance in the starting 11 and show I deserve to be there.

"When I get it, I need to be sure I am ready."