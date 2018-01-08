Hodgson has no complaints over Brighton's VAR winner

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he had no complaints with Glenn Murray's VAR winner for Brighton tonight.

Murray guided home Uwe Hunemeier's header to give Albion a 2-1 win two minutes from time, although there were suggestions the ball had gone in off Murray's arm.

However, referee Andre Marriner awarded the goal - with no clear reason to rule it out through VAR - and Hodgson said afterwards: "We had suspicions at first without a doubt and I suppose those were fuelled by the reactions of the people close to it as they seemed to be incensed.

"From our angle, it looks for all the world he's guided it in with his arm but I think you've got to congratulate the system. When you watch it lots of times like they've been able to and from different angles, I think it would have been very harsh (to rule out) but there's still a slight thought it might have come off his thigh and brushed off his arm into the goal. But to be honest if it had been my player scoring that goal I'd have been very upset if it had been disallowed for handball.

"I think it was a genuine goal and the referee on the field Andre Marriner was helped by the fact he had (Neil) Swarbrick in the VAR studio making a judgement which could help him out.

"I have no complaints about that at all."

