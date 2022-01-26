How Graham Potter and Brighton's could line-up in February - if January transfer rumours are true

Will Graham Potter have a few new faces among the Albion starting line-up after January

Many of the names linked to Brighton have been fairly realistic, while some perhaps drift slightly into the realms of fantasy.

Graham Potter says Brighton always have a responsibility to look to improve their first team squad and much planning has already gone into Albion' s transfer policy.

So far just one permanent arrival has joined the Seagulls as 18-year-old Poland international Kacper Kozłowski joined for £8m from Pogoń Szczecin.

Kozłowski has immediately been loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian league leaders USG and will hope to return in the summer and challenge for a place in Potter's first team squad.

In the meantime, Albion have been linked with a move for a Welsh international defender, an England midfielder and an England under-21 striker. They are also said to be monitoring an attacker who is currently thriving in the Championship.

On the flip side defenders Adam Webster and Dan Burn have been sounded out by Newcastle, with the Magpies submitting a £8m bid for Burn. Yves Bissouma is also in high demand with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Liverpool all interested.

Four days of the transfer window remain and there's still plenty of time for further exits and arrivals.

Here's Graham Potter and Brighton's dream starting XI - if January transfer rumours are true

Rob Sanchez

Brighton's Spain international has found his best form of late after a few wobbles earlier this season. Will be Graham Potter's No 1 next term and will hope to push to be the Spanish No 1 as well.

Adam Webster

Linked with a move to Newcastle in January but remains a vital player for Potter. Sound defensvely and his abitly to bring the ball out from the back makes him a valuable effort.

Joe Rodon

The Spurs defender was strongly linked with Albion earlier in the window and previously worked with Potter during his time at Swansea. Albion never replaced Ben White and Dan Burn continues to be linked with Newcastle. Could be a sound additon for Albion.

Lewis Dunk

Probably the first window where Dunk has not been the subject of speculation. Remains a key man for Albion and a key player for Potter next season.

Tariq Lamptey

One of Enlgand's finest young prospects and despite some speculation Albion fans can look forward to him bombing up and down the right flank.

Yves Bissouma

Everyone at Albion will be hoping the Mali international stays put. One of the midfielders in the PL and continues to be linked with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool.

Dele Alli

Here we go! One of the more far fetched rumours which surfaced yesterday. Wanted by Everton and of course Newcastle but a swoop by the Seagulls looks unlikley. Would be an interesting addition to Albion's line-up though.

Marc Cucurella

What a signing this guy has been been. Joined from Getafe last summer for £15m and has adapted to the PL in style. Clever on the ball with bundles of energy.

Ben Brereton Díaz

The Chili international has more than 20 goals this season for Blackburn in the Championship. Albion are looking for a striker and his name was strongly linked earlier in the window. £20m would probably get the deal done.

Neal Maupay

The striker is playing the best football of his career and will once again lead the line for Albion next season.

Eddie Nketiah