How Graham Potter's best XI could look after January transfer window with a fully fit Brighton squad

Many of the names linked to Brighton have been fairly realistic, while some perhaps drift slightly into the realms of fantasy.

Graham Potter says Brighton always have a responsibility to look to improve their first team squad and much planning has already gone into Albion's transfer policy.

So far just one permanent arrival has joined the Seagulls as 18-year-old Poland international Kacper Kozłowski joined for £8m from Pogoń Szczecin.

Kozłowski has immediately been loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian league leaders USG and will hope to return in the summer and challenge for a place in Potter's first team squad.

In the meantime, Albion have been linked with a move for a Welsh international defender, an England midfielder and an England under-21 striker. They are also said to be monitoring an attacker who is currently thriving in the Championship.

On the flip side defenders Adam Webster and Dan Burn have been sounded out by Newcastle, with the Magpies submitting a £8m bid for Burn. Yves Bissouma is also in high demand with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Liverpool all interested.

Four days of the transfer window remain and there's still plenty of time for further exits and arrivals.

Scroll down and click through for Graham Potter and Brighton's dream starting XI - if January transfer rumours are true

1. Rob Sanchez Brighton's Spain international has found his best form of late after a few wobbles earlier this season. Will be Graham Potter's No 1 next term and will hope to push to be the Spanish No 1 as well. Photo Sales

2. Adam Webster Linked with a move to Newcastle in January but remains a vital player for Potter. Sound defensively and his ability to bring the ball out from the back makes him a valuable effort. Photo Sales

3. Joe Rodon The Spurs defender was strongly linked with Albion earlier in the window and previously worked with Potter during his time at Swansea. Albion never replaced Ben White and Dan Burn continues to be linked with Newcastle. Could be a sound addition for Albion. Photo Sales

4. Lewis Dunk Probably the first window where Dunk has not been the subject of speculation. Remains a key man for Albion and a key player for Potter next season. Photo Sales