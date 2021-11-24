How to watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United: What channel, kick-off time, live stream and referee?

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a 2-0 victory against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium last season

Albion have made a decent start to the season and are ninth in the league standings but their form has dipped of late and Graham Potter's team are without a win in their last seven Premier League matches.

Last Saturday they played pretty well at Villa but were made for pay for their lack of cutting edge as Steven Gerrard's team scored twice in the closing stages to secure a 2-0 victory.

Leeds have also had their problems this season and arrive at the Amex in a lowly 17th and on the back of a 2-1 loss at Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Marcelo Bielsa's team have just two wins to their name this season and have 11 points from their first 12 matches.

Last season Brighton did the double over the Whites, winning 1-0 at Elland Road - thanks to a strike from Neal Maupay - and then goals from Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck capped a fine Albion display to win 2-0 at the Amex Stadium in May.

Team news

Both teams will be eager for the points this Saturday and Albion's leading scorer Neal Maupay will hope to return to the side having been dropped to the bench in recent weeks.

Graham Potter will also hope to have midfielder Encok Mwepu available following a hip injury. The Zambia international, who scored in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool, missed the Villa match but is said to be on track for Leeds.

Striker Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) are both ruled out. Goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is available having served a one-match suspension at Villa.

Leeds' key winger Raphinha and forward Rodrigo were the latest to join Bielsa's absentee list after the pair were late omissions against Antonio Conte's Spurs side. Patrick Bamford - ankle, Luke Ayling - knee, Jamie Shackleton - leg Robin Koch - hip are also set to miss out.

What time is kick-off

The match kicks-off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, November 27 at 5.30pm

Is the match on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. You can also access via Now TV on the £10 Sky Sports one-day package. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC 1 at 10.30pm

Whistle blowers