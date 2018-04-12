Hughton on Knockaert boost and moving on from Propper's failed appeal

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says Anthony Knockaert is desperate to play on his return from suspension and added it is time to move on after failing to overturn Davy Propper's red card.

Knockaert was suspended for three games after being sent-off for a foul on Leighton Baines in Albion's 2-0 defeat at Everton at the beginning of March.

Hughton admits it is a boost to have Knockaert - the stand-out player in the Championship last season - back available for Saturday's match at arch rivals Crystal Palace. He said: "It's a big boost for us because of the ability he has and also the fact we are losing one player in Davy Propper, albeit in a different position.

"The disappointment of losing one at least gives us some pleasure and gratification to be able to bring someone of Anthony's ability back into the squad.

"It's been a frustrating time for Anthony and frustrating for us. But if anything he's trained harder in this period of five weeks since the Everton game.

"His attitude in training and around the place has been excellent.

"If anything you've got somebody who is desperate to play and have an effect in whichever way."

On the club's failed appeal against Propper's red card for a foul on Jonathan Hogg in Albion's 1-1 draw on Saturday, Hughton said: "We certainly wouldn't have appealed if we didn't feel we had a chance.

"Our opinion is stil exactly the same. We will see numerous challenges like that every Saturday or midweek that doesn't see a red card.

"That was our strength and our reasoning for the appeal but we weren't successful and what we have to do is move on now."

Hughton added there are no fresh injury worries for Albion's match on Saturday.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk