Hughton responds to transfer speculation and 'fully expects' Dunk to stay with Brighton

Chris Hughton responded to transfer speculation this morning and added he fully expects Lewis Dunk to still be a Brighton player come the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old central defender has been in superb form for the Seagulls this season and BBC pundit Garth Crooks this week suggested Liverpool should bid £45m for Dunk and partner him for Virgil van Djk.

Asked if he expected Dunk to be sold in January, Hughton said: "That would be a huge surprise to me.

"Lewis has been magnificent in my period of time here and he's improved each season as a player. We've got an owner and chairman who has resisted any temptation for him to not be here during this period of time.

"I fully expect him to be a Brighton player come the end of January."

Hughton was also asked about a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. Reports suggested a deal was close last month but Hughton said there has been no contact between the two clubs: "There's been huge speculation on this particular one. There were some quotes going back a little while ago about figures and communication between the two clubs.

"Categorically there hasn't been any communication between the two clubs, hence he is a name along with lots of other names.

"It's pure speculation. If I look at players we might have an interest in, there would be numerous names and this is one name that is consistently being linked but there could be numerous other names.

"We'll continue to work as hard as we can on anybody we would want to bring in but the names that have been mentioned so far are very much speculation."

Hughton was also asked about Deportivo forward Florin Andone, who Brighton were linked with in the summer, and said: "Again speculation and one of many numerous names."