Hughton says Brighton have to play at a good level every week to pick up points in the Premier League

Chris Hughton says his players know they need to be on top of their game every week to pick up points in the Premier League.

Brighton are 13th in the Premier League with 18 points from 18 games but are winless in seven matches.

Hughton feels his side have performed to a good level in the majority of matches this season and speaking after yesterday's 0-0 draw with Burnley said: "What I'm continually doing is making them aware where we are.

"I never have a problem when we lose a game if we play well enough and to our levels because you're playing against better teams. It's just when you come away from those levels, you don't give yourself a chance to win a game.

"We've done that a few times this season but not many. In most games, we've been right in there playing at a good level for what we have.

"I'm very conscious of how difficult this league is, the teams that are around us and the teams that are below us at this particular moment and the players and squads they have.

"They have more experienced squads than what we have and have spent more money than what we have, so the players are realistic. They also know we have to play at a good level every week to get something."