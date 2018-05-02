Hughton unaware of QPR's interest in Brighton defender

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says he is unaware of Queens Park Rangers' interest in Uwe Hunemeier, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Hunemeier has struggled for game time this season and has made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League, along with five cup appearances.

The German defender has played 36 times for the Seagulls since joining from Paderborn in 2015. He has already admitted he would be open to returning to Germany in the summer but reports this morning suggested Championship side QPR are looking to sign the 32-year-old this summer.

Hughton said: "There's nothing I can say about that at the moment, that's news to me.

"What I will speak about is what Uwe has given us over this period of time.

"It's been very difficult particularly this season and last season for him to get the games he would like or want, simply because of the form of Shane (Duffy) and Lewis (Dunk). Not only their form but neither of them have gone through a spell of injury, so have very much cemented their place.

"Uwe from the moment he came has been excellent for us. He trains well every single day and is a valued member of the squad and what we're doing.

"It's not just about the 11 who play, it's about the squad, it's about training and he's good trainer.

"Whatever happens with Uwe, he's been wonderful for me personally and for this club."

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk