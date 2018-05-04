Hughton: We're all up for the challenge against Manchester United

Chris Hughton says Brighton can by buoyed by their performances against Manchester United this season but admits the Red Devils can't be underestimated tonight.

United will take another step to sealing second place in the Premier League with victory at the Amex, while Albion will guarantee safety with all three points.

The Seagulls produced strong performances in their 1-0 and 2-0 defeats at Old Trafford this season and Hughton admits all of the squad will be up for the challenge tonight.

He said: It’s a challenge for us and what we wouldn’t be silly enough to do is underestimate the quality that Manchester United have.

"You’ve only got to see some of their performances, predominantly the second-half performance against Manchester City and Tottenham, we certainly can’t underestimate them.

"You have to go into every game thinking you can get a result in whichever way. We will be buoyed by the performances up there, but they’re in a really good rhythm at the moment and it will be an incredibly difficult game, but these are the challenges we worked so hard for and there won’t be anyone not up for that challenge."

Hughton feels Brighton will have to look to make things difficult for United and added: "You have to look to cause them problems because if you are going to defend for the large majority of the game with the quality they’ve got, they are going to break you down at some stage.

"I think we have to play our part on the ball and be good enough on the ball to cause them problems. For any team that has the quality that they have, you know they’re going to be offensive and you know they’re going to take chances and you have to capitalise on those moments.

"They can score at any moment with the quality they’ve got, but we’re at home and we’ve got a support that have got behind the team all season and were almost at their best in the last game against Tottenham and we’ll need that again."