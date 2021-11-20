Injury latest: Brighton midfielder ruled-out with hip injury for Aston Villa clash

Graham Potter will reshuffle his midfield for the trip to Aston Villa

Enock Mwepu has impressed of late and scored a memorable and vital goal at Liverpool in Albion's last away match which ended in a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Mwepu, 23, also started in Albion's midfield in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle just prior to the international break.

The Zambia international however was forced off at halftime with a hip injury and the match at Villa Park today has arrived just too soon.

It's a blow for Graham Potter's team as Mwepu was just starting to show his best form following his £23m summer arrival from RB Salzburg.

Potter said: "Enock will not be available for the game. It is not too bad but we are hopeful for Leeds. It is a slight muscle strain."

Striker Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) remain sidelined.

There was some positive news on the injury front however as Aaron Connolly has recovered from his heel injury and Dan Burn is available following his knee problem sustained in the Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester last month.

Rob Sanchez is also out as he is suspended for one match following his red card picked up against Newcastle.

Steven Gerrard takes charge of his first game as Aston Villa boss and does not expect Douglas Luiz to return in time.

The Brazilian has been out since the end of October due to a hamstring injury, while Gerrard will also be without fellow midfielders Morgan Sanson (illness) and Trezeguet (knee).