Iran star joins Brighton for club record fee

Brighton have signed Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh for a club record fee on undisclosed terms.

The 24-year-old has joined from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on a long-term contract until June, 2023 and becomes Albion's eighth major signing of the summer.

He has 41 caps for Iran and featured in all three of the country’s games at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: “We are delighted to welcome Alireza to the club, and we are particularly pleased to get this deal over the line.

“Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years, and his versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad.

“He can play in a wide position or central midfield attacking role, and I am now very much looking forward to working with him.”