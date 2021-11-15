Is this Steven Gerrard's strongest starting XI as Aston Villa prepare to face Brighton on Saturday?

Gerrard was installed as the new manager at Villa Park after previous boss Dean Smith was dismissed following a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats.

Smith has since found gainful employment at bottom of the league Norwich but Gerrard will hope to get off to the best possible start against a Brighton team who have impressed this season.

One of Gerrard's priorities will be to get the best from new summer arrivals Leon Bailey, who came in from Bayer Leverkusen, Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City while Danny Ings joined from Southampton.

Scroll down and click through to see how Aston Villa could line-up for the first match of the Gerrard era.

1. Martinez The Argentina stopper has been a real success story since his arrival from Arsenal and Gerrard knows he has a reliable keeper as the first name on his team sheet - always a good starting point!

2. Matty Cash New Poland international Cash will offer Gerrard plenty of energy down the right flank

3. Konsa The centre back had a decent campaign last season and will hope to find his best form once more under Gerrard

4. Tyrone Mings Gerrard will need Mings to be his leader on the pitch and the England international will need to get back to his best form