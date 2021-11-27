Jamie Redknapp makes Neal Maupay admission as Graham Potter recalls Brighton striker to face Leeds United

Albion's leading scorer Neal Maupay returns to the starting XI

Maupay, 25, has been benched for the last three matches against Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa as Potter tweaked his attacking formation.

Leo Trossard has been playing in the false nine position which worked well at Liverpool and Newcastle but failed to fire at Aston Villa last week.

Maupay, who is Albion's top scorer with four goals so far, was desperate to return to the starting XI and Redknapp believes Albion are better for it.

"There are a lot of positives for Brighton," said Redknapp. "Having Maupay in the team is good. I always prefer it when Maupay is in the Brighton team.

"He adds nuisance value and he has a lot of pace. He likes to run in behind and that gives Trossard the ability to pick the ball up in midfield.

"Bissouma is back in the midfield as well. Brighton have had a few injuries which haven't helped but I think this is a very healthy looking Brighton side. Good energy I love watching them play and a good manager.

"Leeds will give you chances and I think Maupay will score today."

Robert Sanchez returns after serving his one-game suspension. The goalkeeper, Neal Maupay and Joel Veltman replace Jason Steele, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana.

Enock Mwepu is back on the bench after a muscle injury.