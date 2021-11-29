Jeremy Sarmiento: Who is the ex-Charlton and Benfica star impressing for Brighton on Premier League debut?

Jeremy Sarmiento has impressed since breaking into the first team at Brighton

Sarmiento, 19, is the latest talented young player to make his debut from Albion' s academy having impressed first team head coach Graham Potter in training.

The 19-year-old came on for Jakub Moder in the 82nd minute and looked confident and composed during a highly charged atmosphere at the Amex Stadium.

Sarmiento was clever on the ball and always tried to get Albion on the attack every time he was in possession. One burst through the midfield and into the heart of the Leeds' showed just what an exciting talent he could prove to be.

What Graham Potter said:

"When he is training and plays for his national team he impacts the game. That type of run is what he brings to the game and he can open the game up.

"We have young players that are pushing. Taylor Richards has been training really well as well so he is pushing.

"But they are young and we have to help them with their careers. It's another from the academy. Another young player out there."

What's his best position?

Sarmiento is described as a winger or an attacking midfielder but he is a versatile performer who can play in numerous positions across the attacking line. Against Leeds he took a fairly central role which allowed his to drop deeper and run at the defenders.

He is always looking to move forward and has tight control and the pace to beat his man. There is also a touch Leo Trossard about him in way he can twist and turn and find that yard of space.

When did he join Brighton?

Sarmiento spent most of his youth career at Charlton Athletic as he joined them in 2009 before leaving for Benfica in 2018. he spent three years in Portugal and then signed for Brighton in July 2021.

He soon impressed the management at the Albion academy and performed well for the under-23s in the Premier League 2. Sarmiento made his Albion first team debut last September coming as a 69th minute substitute for Alexis Mac Allister in the 2–0 home victory against Swansea City in the third round of the Carabao.

He was included in the matchday squad for the first time in October as an unused substitute in the 0–0 home draw against Arsenal and then made his first start later that month playing 69 minutes away at Leicester in the Carabao.

International career

Sarmiento was born in Spain to Ecuadorian parents and moved to England at the age of 7. He represented England at youth level and played for them at the 2019 Uefa European Under-17 Championship.

The Albion man was called up for the Ecuadorian national team for the first time in October. He made his debut for his country and helped them to a 3-0 win in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Rumour has it