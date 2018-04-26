Johnny Cantor: Albion face a daunting finish but don’t bet against some strange results

As the season end approaches, everyone has begun to be asked what their favourite game, goal or moment of the season has been.

It may have been prompted by the season awards at the Amex but it has been strange in the fact that Albion’s season has, to a certain extent, been very stop-start.

The Premier League has had several breaks for international weekends and the last ten days have been disrupted due to Spurs’ involvement in the FA Cup.

However, there is still plenty of football to be played albeit in very quick succession.

Mathematically, if unlikely, the Seagulls could be safe if they win at Burnley and Southampton and Stoke lose.

However, it is likely that the battle against relegation will go down to the final week.

A home game against Manchester United, who have ground out results, a trip to the Etihad against the most consistent team this season in the Premier League, Manchester City, and a visit to Anfield and Liverpool who are on the verge of a Champions League final.

You could say it is all a bit daunting!

However, I would say go with ‘Hope in your heart’ as the end of the season often throws up some strange results and the fans’ special moment or favourite goal may yet still be to come.

This weekend on paper may look like the easiest assignment but Burnley have had an excellent season. One thing in Albion’s favour though is they know what to expect. The teams have played each other plenty of times in the last few years and the last four games have finished in draws.

This week one player alluded to the fact that the shape the Clarets play is similar to the Albion and that suits the Seagulls. Former striker Ashley Barnes has six goals in eight games and Chris Wood is a threat but the performance against Spurs should give them plenty of confidence ahead of Saturday.

Albion have struggled at times away from home in their debut season in the Premier League but the performances at Manchester United in both the league and the FA Cup can give Chris Hughton’s side confidence for all three away games.

It may go down to the wire, it may be decided on Merseyside but the best may be still to come. As I said at the beginning of the season, I don’t know where things will end up but enjoy the ride.

