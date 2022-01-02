Kacper Kozlowski January transfer: Why Jakub Moder and Graham Potter can help Brighton land £8m star and Liverpool target

Kacper Kozlowski is expected to seal a move to Brighton this week

Albion are on the brink of sealing an £8m deal for the 18-year-old currently impressing in the Polish top flight with Pogon Szczecin.

Kozlowski is already a Polish international and featured for Paulo Sousa's team at the Euro 2020.

This season, Kozlowski has played 16 times in the Ekstraklasa, scoring three times and assisting four goals. He has also played for Pogon Szczecin during the current campaign in the Europa Conference League.

It would be quite a coup for Brighton to land one of Europe's most promising talents ahead of reported interest from Liverpool.

If successful, Kozlowski would be the third player Brighton have signed from the Polish top flight having recently added midfielder Jakub Moder from Lech Poznan for around £7m and left-sided player Michal Karbownik, from Legia Warsaw for £4m.

Karbownik is currently on loan at Greek club Olympiakos while Moder has made impressive strides this season in the Premier League. Should Kozlowski need any further convincing, Moder progress could serve as inspiration.

Moder, also a Poland international, has featured in all but one of Brighton's Premier League matches this season and head coach Graham Potter has been delighted with his progress.

"He has the physicality to hit the box and threaten the backline of the opponent," Potter said. "He has done that more and more. Recently against Leeds he was really good. He lacked the finish at the end but on another day he could have scored.

"West Ham he had a really great chance there. He has the technical quality to deal with the football and link the play for us. He also has the range of pass and a goal threat.

"We have not seen the goals as yet but he will get there pretty soon."

Speaking ahead of today's clash at Everton, Potter remained coy on the link to Kozlowski but seemed hopefully a deal could be done this January.

"There is nothing to confirm, but he's the type of player that we'd be interested in. We're always looking for players that can help us now and in the future and you have to find that balance.