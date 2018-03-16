Keep doing what you're doing - Hughton's message to Albion's England hopefuls

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has urged Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray to maintain their club form and hope an England call comes in the future.

The Albion duo yesterday missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the friendlies with Netherlands and Italy later this month.

Lewis Dunk. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Murray had been tipped for a call-up after his excellent form of late but Southgate selected Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, while Dunk was overlooked with Burnley's James Tarkowski and Swansea's Alfie Mawson both included instead.

On Dunk missing out, Hughton said: "It’s always very difficult to speak about decisions that other people make.

"What I can say very comfortably is what he’s done here at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, not only this season, but certainly in my time here, he’s matured as a footballer, is now our vice captain and the fact that Bruno hasn’t played means he’s captained the team.

"He has been outstanding for us this season. That’s my thoughts on him and if it’s a case that he’s not in the squad, he just has to keep doing what he’s doing to give himself the best-possible chance to break into it."

When asked about Murray missing out on the squad, Hughton said: "The reason why his name has been mentioned is the form he's in. When you look at the strikers in the Premier League at the moment, he's one player that's right up there.

“Whether it’s the media pushing it or whether it’s come through The FA or whatever, any thoughts of possibly being named in a squad and being mentioned in that type of company is great for him.

"He’s got to continue doing what he’s been doing.”

