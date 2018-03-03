Key Brighton duo outperforming Arsenal stars

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is outperforming Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in the Premier League so far this season.

The German duo come head-to-head at the Amex on Sunday when in-form Albion host an out-of-sorts Gunners side.

Both players have provided seven assists this season but Gross, who joined the Seagulls from Ingolstadt last summer, has five goals to Ozil's four.

In data courtesy of EA SPORTS, Ozil has created more chances (74 to 63), while Gross has delivered more crosses (95 to 28).

Gross' importance within the Brighton team is made clear as he has contributed to nearly half - 46.2 per cent - of their goals this season. Ozil has contributed to 21.2 per cent of Arsenal's goals.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Albion boss Chris Hughton said: "Even without comparisons to others, Pascal has settled in really well.

"He's got a good mentality, he's very much a football man with his background and family and so.

"I had no doubt he would adapt comfortably to England, how well he could adapt to the Premier League, that was the question.

"And it's the same question with all of our players but I'm really delighted with what he's given us."

Up front, Brighton striker Glenn Murray is outperforming Arsenal's £46.5m summer signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Murray has netted ten goals from 37 shots, while Lacazette's nine goals have come from 57 shots. The Frenchman remains injured for the upcoming fixture but the Gunners new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be competing with an in-form Murray to grab the goals for his team at the weekend.

