Knockaert on his season so far, his love for the Brighton fans and Murray's form

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert felt his performance against Swansea on Saturday was up there with his best of the season.

Knockaert was the Championship player of the season last year and Albion's talisman as the club gained promotion to the Premier League.

He has found things tougher going in the Premier League with more defensive responsibilities and Saturday's goal against Swansea was just his third of the season.

On his season so far, Knockaert said: "It's a different level but I think we play differently as well.

"We defend a lot more, it doesn't allow me to go forward like I was doing last year but I try to do my best defensively for the team and I'll try to be in the box when I can, so obviously it's different.

"If we stay up, I think next year will be different because we will know the level and we'll have one more year's experience in the Prem, which will be better."

Asked if his performance was one of his best of the season, Knockaert said: "Probably. I think I did really well.

"It's always nice to score but I will first think about the team and do my job defensively and then I will see what will happen.

"I'd rather not score and the team wins but today we had both and it's a perfect day for me."

Knockaert admitted Albion had to be patient in their 4-1 win over Swansea, who went into the game unbeaten in ten games: "They were in really good form and we expected them to be on the front foot straight away but we kept patient and broke when it was a good opportunity to do it.

"It's a good win, every time we play at home the most important thing is to take the three points and the job is done today.

"It's a good win. We played really well and did the job, I'm buzzing with the three points."

Knockaert received a standing ovation from all around the Amex when he was substituted late on and he admitted it was a special moment: "It means a lot. They know I love them as well. It's the same way, we know we have great fans here and they help us a lot.

"We know we are always good at home and that's what we showed today."

Knockaert also praised Glenn Murray, who moved on to 12 goals for the season with his double against Swansea.

He said: "It's amazing, everyone loves Glenn Murray. He does what he does, he's always in the right place at the right moment, he's a goalscorer and for me he does his job perfectly.

"He's committed to this football club and you can see on the pitch he gives everything. It's not about age, age means nothing now in football if you look at Bruno as well. He's exactly the same.

"You can see that as long as you are professional, you keep your head focused, this is what happens. I'm delighted for Glenn, he's a great man and deserves it."

