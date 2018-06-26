Late heartbreak for Brighton defender as Argentina knock Nigeria out of World Cup

Albion defender Leon Balogun suffered late heartbreak this evening as Nigeria were knocked out of the World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina.

Marcos Rojo's winner three minutes from time ensured Argentina claimed all three points in Group D to progress into the last 16.

Nigeria would have finished second and gone through to the knock-out stages with a draw. Balogun, who joined the Seagulls from Mainz last month, was fouled by Javier Mascherano for the penalty which Victor Moses netted to draw the Super Eagles level after 51 minutes.

Lionel Messi starred in the first half and gave Argentina the lead after 14 minutes.

Balogun was booked on 32 minutes for a foul on Angel de Maria as he looked to race through on goal. Argentina called for a red card but Balogun was just booked, with team-mate Kenneth Omeruo covering and Messi's resulting free kick struck a post.

Moses made it 1-1 six minutes into the second half but Rojo's late volley means Argentina will face France in the last 16.