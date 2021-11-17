Graham Potter will take his seventh placed Brighton team to Aston Villa this Saturday

Latest 'Supercomputer' prediction on where Brighton, Aston Villa, West Ham and Brentford will finish in the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to continue their impressive start to the 2021/22 Premier League season going when they tackle Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa this Saturday

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:47 pm

Graham Potter's highflying Albion are currently seventh with 17 points from their first 11 matches.

Fans are starting to believe Europe is a realistic possibility this season but first they must negotiate a tricky test at a highly-charged Villa Park.

Aston Villa brought Gerrard in to replace previous boss Dean Smith following a poor run of five consecutive defeats.

But where are both teams expected in finish in the Premier League this season? Data experts FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and have predicted points totals for Brighton, Aston Villa and all their top flight rivals.

Scroll down and click through to see where your club could finish.

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's team are predicted to finish first in the Premier League on 85 points with a goal difference of 58

Photo Sales

2. Liverpool

The Reds predicted to finish four points back in second place on 81 points with a goal difference of 57

Photo Sales

3. Chelsea

The current leaders are expected to slide to third 79 points with a goal difference of 48

Photo Sales

4. West Ham

What a season this could be for the Hammers. They are tipped for fourth on 64 points with a goal difference of 16

Photo Sales
Aston VillaPremier LeagueWest HamBrentfordBrighton
Next Page
Page 1 of 5