Lewis Dunk and THREE more injury boosts for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Tottenham

Graham Potter has been without his skipper Lewis Dunk since December

Albion have suffered with injuries and covid this season and rarely has Graham Potter been able to field his first choice starting XI this term.

Brighton were busy in the January transfer window but there was little to help Potter for the short-term as they focused on youth talent for the future.

Albion also lost defender Dan Burn - who has been a key figure during Potter's three seasons with the Seagulls - as he signed for Newcastle on deadline for £13m.

It leaves Potter short of a defensive options and Albion will be hoping their missing defenders can return to full fitness as quickly as possible.

Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have all had their injury issues this season but how is the squad shaping up ahead of Saturday's trip to face Antonion Conte's team.

Lewis Dunk: Albion's best defender when fit. The skipper has been out with a knee injury since December. He was on the bench in the 1-1 draw against Leicester prior to the break and is expected to be fit to face Tottenham.

Enock Mwepu: Sustained a hamstring injury in the FA Cup at West Brom and has not played since. It was said not to be too serious but Brighton have been cautious and Tottenham could be a good to test Mwepu once more.

Shane Duffy: Another of Albion's defensive concerns. Was excellent in the early part of the season but has been hindered with a ankle problem of late. Tipped to be available to face Tottenham this Saturday.

Adam Lallana: The 33-year-old last featured against Palace and was forced off with a hamstring injury. Once again it was said not to be too serious and is in with a chance of playing against Tottenham but he will be carefully assessed.

Alexis Mac Allister: The Argentina international had been in top form ahead of the break and tested positive for covid while on international last week. Will be assessed on his return but looks doubtful for Saturday.

Yves Bissouma: Albion's powerhouse midfielder has returned from Afcon duty and will be available for selection. Last featured for Albion in the 3-2 win at Everton.

Steven Alzate: Another player finding his best form after an ankle injury. Played a key role against Chelsea and Leicester and was called-up for international duty with Colombia. Has returned from South America and will hope to to be fresh enough to play on Saturday.

Danny Welbeck: The Albion striker is returning to top form after his hamstring troubles. The striker is out of contract this summer and will look for a strong second half to the season - starting against Spurs this Saturday.