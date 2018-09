Were you at the Etihad Stadium for Brighton's match with Manchester City yesterday? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

City won with goals from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero. Click on the video above to view pictures taken by PW Sporting Photography.

Albion fans pictured at the Etihad. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

HAVE YOU READ?

Manchester City v Brighton player ratings



Chris Hughton's post-match reaction



Pep Guardiola's post-match reaction