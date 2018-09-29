Manchester City v Brighton player ratings

Raheem Sterling was the star man as Manchester City beat Brighton 2-0 at the Etihad this afternoon. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.
MANCHESTER CITY
Ederson - 6
Fourth clean sheet in the league this season. Largely untroubled.
Kyle Walker - 6
Played high up the pitch to support Sterling down the right. Low shot just wide early in the second half.
Nicolas Otamendi - 6
Solid at the back, simple passes to keep possession.
Aymeric Laporte - 6
Same as Otamedi, looked comfortable on the ball.
Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7
First league appearance of the season. Fired wildly into the Albion fans behind the goal after three minutes. Often got forward from left-back.
Leroy Sane - 7
Threat down the left. Low cross converted by Raheem Sterling for the opener on 30 minutes.
David Silva - 7
Looked to pull the strings in the final third. Denied by Mathew Ryan in the second period.
Bernardo Silva - 7
On target against Albion in City's 3-1 home win at the end of last season. Low shot just wide on 33 minutes.
Fernandinho - 6
Tidy in possession. Stopped Martin Montoya from getting a cross in when the Albion full-back got into a dangerous position in the first half.
Raheem Sterling - 8
Lively outlet on the right. Turned home Sane's low cross to give City the lead. Denied a second by superb Ryan save. Set up Aguero to make it 2-0 on 65 minutes. Man of the match.
Sergio Aguero - 7
Overhead kick blocked by Duffy in early exchanges. Led the breakaway for City's first goal. Started and finished the move for City's second after a one-two with Sterling.
Subs:
Gabriel Jesus - 5
Came on for final 25 minutes. Quiet.
Riyad Mahrez - 6
Deflected shot saved and sent another effort over.
Phil Foden - 6
Late introduction for David Silva.
Unused: Aro Muric, Danilo, Vincent Kompany, John Stones.
BRIGHTON
Mathew Ryan - 7
Nothing he could do about either City goal. Made excellent saves from Sterling and David Silva.
Martin Montoya - 7
Comfortable in possession and defended well. Headed away dangerous Walker cross, with Aguero lurking behind. Booked.
Shane Duffy - 7
Looping header easily saved and also headed another opening over early on. Blocked acrobatic Aguero shot, among other City chances and headed several crosses away.
Lewis Dunk - 7
Called into action to block and clear several City crosses. Superb block denied Aguero just before the hour.
Gaetan Bong - 6
Had his hands full up against Sterling. Unable to cut out Sane's low cross for the opener.
Anthony Knockaert - 6
Lively start and won two early corners. Quieter in the second half. Booked.
Beram Kayal - 7
First Premier League start of the season. Hard working performance and nicely won the ball back on a few occasions. Signed a one-year extension to his Albion contract yesterday.
Davy Propper - 5
Quiet game in the centre of midfield.
Yves Bissouma -7
Comfortable in possession. Lovely early crossfield pass set Knockaert away to win an early corner.
Solly March -7
Had to work hard up and down the left with City right-back Kyle Walker playing high up the pitch.
Jurgen Locadia - 5
Made his first Premier League start of the season in place of in-form Glenn Murray. Little joy from Laporte and Otamendi as he struggled to hold the ball up.
Subs:
Glenn Murray - 6
Sent on for final 18 minutes.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6
Introduced with just over ten minutes to go.
Jose Izquierdo - 6
First appearance of the season as he got just under ten minutes.
Unused: David Button, Bruno, Leon Balogun, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Jose Izquierdo, Bernardo.
