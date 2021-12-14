Manchester United's game with Brentford off amid COVID outbreak

Manchester United's game with Brentford tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.

United recorded a "small number" of positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff following Saturday's match at Norwich.

United asked league officials to postpone the fixture after being forced to close first-team operations at their Carrington training complex on Monday afternoon.

It comes after Tottenham's Europa Conference League game against Rennes and Premier League clash with Brighton were also postponed.