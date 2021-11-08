Marc Cucurella’s blistering start to his Brighton career in nine pictures

The Spain left-sided player arrived for £15m from Getafe and immediately made an encouraging debut for Albion in their 1-0 victory at Brentford.
His pace, guile and eye-catching style has already made him a firm favourite with the Albion faithful.
He has made 10 appearances for the Seagulls so far and Graham Potter's team have lost just once in the Premier League with Cucurella in the team - and that was to Premier League champions Man City.
Scroll down and click through to see Cucurella at his very best for Brighton - including his fine display against Liverpool's Mo Salah.
