Michael Owen makes bold Brighton prediction against Arsenal and tips Graham Potter for the top eight

Graham Potter has enjoyed a fine start to the season with Brighton

Graham Potter's team will be without Steven Alzate for Saturday evening’s Premier League game against Arsenal, while Danny Welbeck is a major doubt.

Yves Bissouma, who missed out against Palace due to a knee issue, will be assessed but fellow midfielder Enock Mwepu (groin) and defender Adam Webster (hamstring) are out.

Despite this, Owen feels Brighton will narrowly beat the Gunners and go on to finish in the top eight.

"Brighton didn’t go top of the league, but it was a good point nonetheless away at Palace on Monday night," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog."Maupay’s last minute equaliser was a lovely finish. I’m so impressed with the job Graham Potter is doing down there and think they can stay in the top eight.

"How quickly can things change in football? This time last month Arsenal were in a crisis and here we are a week after they dismantled Spurs in the North London Derby.

"Don’t get me wrong, I think Spurs were shocking in that first half, but Arsenal’s play was excellent. In particular, the youngsters in Smith Rowe and Saka were full of energy and quality.

"Brighton have history of being a bit of a bogey team for Arsenal. The Gunners’ have won just two of their last seven against them and the Seagulls are flying right now. I think Brighton can narrowly win this."

Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Granit Xhaka for up to three months because of a knee problem.

Switzerland international Xhaka suffered significant damage to the medial ligament in his right knee after being accidentally caught by Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey during last weekend’s north London derby, but is not expected to need surgery.

Arsenal, who secured a third successive league win on Sunday, report no fresh selection problems ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Richards, March, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Connolly, Locadia